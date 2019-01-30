Maxine Blames the President for Unproven Attack on Jussie Smollett

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) blamed President Trump for an alleged hate crime attack against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett. She made her comments during an interview with The Giro on Tuesday.

Smollett was allegedly attacked by two men who put a noose around his head, yelling “this is MAGA country.” The attack took place in a liberal area surrounded by liberal areas. The police cannot find any evidence to corroborate Smollett’s story.

Waters is blaming Trump!

“I know Jussie. I love him. His family’s a friend of mine. I know his sisters, I know his mom, and I called already to Jazz, one of the sisters, to talk to her about what’s happening, about what’s going on,” Waters told The Giro.

Waters continued to praise Smollett for his work in the community.

“I’m pleased that he’s doing okay. But we have to understand this is happening for a reason. Why all of a sudden do we have people unable to study while black, unable to mow a lawn while black, unable to have picnic while black, and being attacked?” Waters said.



It didn’t take long for Mad Max to find a way to blame the alleged attack on Trump.

“It’s coming from the president of the United States. He’s dog whistling every day. He’s separating and dividing, and he’s basically emboldening those folks who feel this way.”

“When I heard about what had happened to Jussie, and I heard they put a rope around him, and they poured bleach on him and stuff, I was absolutely, very upset. So I’m feeling better that he’s okay, and I am looking forward to seeing him,” Waters concluded.

