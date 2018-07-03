Maxine Waters Copped Tax $$$ During the Financial Bailout When People Suffered

Maxine Waters was repeatedly named the most corrupt member of Congress by CREW. It is not surprising for a socialist. They are thieves – that’s what they do. She is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

In case you wonder how she lives outside her district in a multi-million dollar house, we have the answer — corruption.

Maxine Waters and her husband bought nearly $2M in stocks in a bank, OneUnited, in 2004.

SHE MADE MONEY DURING THE FINANCIAL CRISIS

In 2008, she secured a $12M bailout for OneUnited from the Treasury Department, saving OneUnited’s stock from becoming worthless. Oh, and she had “forgotten” to disclose her holdings in the company.

During our financial crisis of 2008, she used her position to push Treasury officials into meeting with OneUnited Bank. She failed to mention that her husband held stock in the banks.

In 2010, Waters was brought up on three separate charges by her colleagues in the House, even after Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) warned her against getting involved in advocating for a bank in which she had a financial interest.

Congress’ ethics investigation led nowhere which is where almost all of them end up. It took three years and cost $1.3 million in taxpayer dollars to do nothing. This could be one of the reasons that Congress has a 10% approval rating.

She got away with it, allegedly due to the lack of sufficient evidence, but Mikael Moore, her chief of staff, was charged with three ethics violations and his severe punishment was a letter in his file.

Moore is Water’s grandson, but don’t worry, the Ethics Committee has recommended changes to House nepotism rules that will bar lawmakers from hiring their grandchildren. Don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen though.

After she was “cleared’, she took Barney Frank’s job as the new Ranking Member on the House Financial Services Committee and it put her in charge of banking and more.

It takes a special kind of person to filch money that was supposed to be used for the needy and the suffering. Read the story at CREW.

STILL STEALING

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was involved in yet another ethically troubling situation. The Washington Free Beacon reported that her daughter Karen Waters and her firm Progressive Connections has been paid over $600K by her mother since 2006.

She was paid nearly $70,000 during the 2016 election cycle alone.

Maxine Waters is the Democrat ‘Rock Star’. She’s an icon known as ‘Auntie Maxine.’