Maxine Waters Eulogizes Dick Gregory with an Impeachment Speech

California Rep. Maxine Waters gave quite a unique eulogy at comedian Dick Gregory’s funeral Saturday. She made it into an attack President Trump event and the mourners ate it up.

Dick Gregory was forgotten during her ‘eulogy’.

“I’m cleaning out the White House,” Waters blabbered. “We’re going to sanitize the White House. We’re not going to take what is happening in this country.

“Haven’t you taken enough?” she screamed to the mourners.

“And then comes along this person,” she bleated, referring to Trump.

“This person who does not respect you. This dishonorable human being who cheats everybody! This dishonorable human being who will lie at the drop of a hat.

“This dishonorable human being who has the alt-right, and the KKK and everybody else inside his Cabinet!” she shouted to applause from the mourners in what could have been a Twilight Zone episode.

“This dishonorable human being who can criticize everybody but (Vladimir) Putin and Russia,” Waters said, forgetting that Trump has been leveling sanctions against them.

“Not only are we going to clean out the White House. We’re going to take back the house that slaves built!”, the race-obsessed siren screeched.

Do these people have one scintilla of class?

As an aside, it’s a sad irony that Dick Gregory died from not having enough white blood cells – he had an infection – is that racist?