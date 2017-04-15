Maxine Waters’ Latest Scandal to the Tune of Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), is involved in yet another ethically troubling situation. The Washington Free Beacon is reporting that her daughter Karen Waters and her firm Progressive Connections has been paid over $600K by her mother since 2006.

She was paid nearly $70,000 during the 2016 election cycle alone.

She has done it before. CREW lists Maxine as the most corrupt member of congress n 2005, 2006, and 2009. Waters is one of the few members of Congress with a record of unethical dealings that can compare with Hillary Clinton’s, CREW writes.

This isn’t the first time that Waters has gotten herself into ethical hot water, in fact, it’s happened several different times over the nearly three decades she’s been in Congress.

In 2010, Waters was brought up on three separate charges by her colleagues in the House, even after Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) warned her against getting involved in advocating for a bank in which she had financial interest.

In the midst of a national financial crisis, Waters used her position as a senior member of Congress and member of the House Financial Services Committee to prevail upon Treasury officials to meet with OneUnited Bank. She never disclosed that her husband held stock in the bank.

She benefitted directly by helping OneUnited and if the bank had failed, her husband’s large amount of stock would have been worthless.

Barney Frank had told her not to do it. As it turned out, nothing happened to her. The House Ethics Committee eventually reprimanded her chief of staff, who happens to be her grandson.

She broke several ethics rules that time.

Maxine is an ethically challenged congresswoman.