Maxine Waters Might Face Punishment Ending in a Resignation

Over the weekend, Maxine Waters was inciting a receptive audience to bully and perhaps hurt Trump officials. Maxine Waters clearly wants the leftists to harass and threaten Trump officials and their families.

It was her response to the harassment of Sarah Sanders. This is what she said:

“I want to tell you, these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,” the proud liberal fascist explained.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re absolutely going to harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’ This is wrong. This is unconscionable. We can’t keep doing this to children.’”

She might pay the piper. At least we can hope.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs told The Hill that Waters’ comments demand disciplinary action and “do not become somebody who’s in Congress.”

“So we just introduced it, we have some co-sponsors, but what she did was to basically incite people to come after and attack members of the President’s cabinet,” Biggs told the Hill. “And also spread that out to more people.”

The measure calls on the congresswoman to resign, issue a formal apology to Administration officials ‘for endangering their lives and sowing seeds of discord’ and release a statement that neither harassment nor violence is an appropriate form of protest.”

“Everybody agrees that it was just highly objectionable what she did,” Biggs added.

She could end up being forced to resign. This woman has been amoral since her first days in Congress. The fact that Democrats, except for Nancy Pelosi, are silent or defending her should tell us something.