Maxine Waters’ New Nutty Reason to Impeach President Trump

Maxine Waters has demanded the impeachment of Donald Trump since before he took office. Her nonsensical utterings have made her the Democrat Party “rock star”. Now she has a new reason to impeach him and it’s very nutty.

Maxine has been focused on the Russia collusion story as a reason for impeachment but she now wants the President impeached for talking against the NFL and defending our anthem and our country.

Like some of her extremist colleagues and Hillary Clinton, she claims he is doing it because he’s racist.

“He’s pointing now to the NFL. We know that the majority of these players are African American and we know what he is doing. We’re not tricked or fooled by him in any shape, form or fashion,” she said.

“Here he is strongly criticizing, you know, football players, uh, the NFL players,” Waters blabbered, concluding that “he should not be the president of the United States of America and we gotta’ get ready for impeachment.”

She is correct about the majority of players being black. About 70% of the NFL players are black as she said but that isn’t proper social justice is it? They are only 13% of the population, shouldn’t they only be 13% of the players? We need some disparate impact assessments here.