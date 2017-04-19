Maxine Waters Says on Air She Never Called for Trump’s Impeachment

MSNBC’s Craig Melvin asked Maxine Waters what the grounds are for impeaching Donald Trump after she tweeted yet again that he should be impeached.

She responded with conjecture as usual. “The question becomes was there colluding? Did this campaign — did this president and his campaign and/or allies — collude with the Russians in doing the hacking and undermining our democracy?” she asked. “[W]e have enough information that leads us to, I think, a credible investigation to find out whether or not there was collusion, and whether or not an oil deal is involved in all of this.”

Melvin asked Waters if lawmakers should wait for all the facts to come out before claiming Trump committed impeachable offenses.

“I have not called for impeachment,” Waters lied.

A somewhat amused Melvin read her Tuesday tweet calling for impeachment. He had already read it earlier.

“You said, ‘I’m going to fight every day until he’s impeached!’ That’s what you tweeted,” Melvin said.

The President is a liar, his actions are contemptible, & I’m going to fight everyday until he’s impeached. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 18, 2017

Caught lying but undeterred, she said, “Yeah, but here’s what I’ve said,” she responded. “I’ve said that we need the information. We need to connect the dots. We need the facts in order to do the impeachment, and I’m going to work every day to try and help get those facts and to reveal them to the republic — to our public — until, of course, impeachment [has] taken place.”

Funny how she calls Trump a liar.

Waters tweeted the day before she was ready for impeachment.

Maxine Waters, Donald Trump and impeachment: One Democrat is ready — her party and the American people may follow https://t.co/pqbEkSmx16 — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 17, 2017

Last week Waters said she wanted Trump impeached. She recently told Elle Magazine she wanted him impeached. She has often said she will fight every day until he’s impeached.

Here’s her March tweet for impeachment.

Get ready for impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 21, 2017

Before Trump was elected, she said he might have committed an impeachable offense, using an invented accusation to illustrate.

Waters said if it is found out that the Russians were in collusion with the Trump campaign to strategize and come up with terms like “Crooked Hillary”, the then-President-elect did something “impeachable.”