Maybe Rosen Did Tell Fellow Democrat Sinema, “Watch Your Ass” or Not

During President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening, Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen appeared to tell Arizona Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to “watch your ass” after Sinema had the gall to stand up and applaud or did she?

Rosen stands up, looking annoyed in the clip below and says something. She does not clap.

Maybe Rosen said, “What an ass,” meaning Trump. Maybe she said, ‘what a mess.”

Sinema appears to be clapping to the President saying this: “We eliminated the very unpopular Obamacare individual mandate penalty — and to give critically ill patients access to life-saving cures, we passed right to try.”

That comment would be popular in her state.

Sens. Sinema and Warren did not wear the mandatory white. Perhaps they didn’t get the memo.

Both are new Democrats but Sinema won in a red state and might make it reliably blue for the next several decades. It’s not likely Rosen had that much moxie, but who knows.

Pretending she has some right-wing views and doesn’t have a straight-down-the-line angry blue persona is how she won the seat and how she will keep it.

Sinema later doubled down on her reach across the aisle approach. We will see if she does.

There’s so much we agree on as Americans. We must cut red tape for businesses, grow jobs, and work together to bridge manufactured partisan divides. I’ll continue to stand up for #AZ against this unnecessary trade war and keep working with anyone to get results for Arizona. — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) February 6, 2019