Mayor De Blasio Has a New Anti-Hair-Discrimination Law

The fashionista gestapo have arrived in New York City. Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, has a new rule, he will prosecute anyone caught discriminating based on a person’s hairstyle.

It’s now considered racist to have any standards regarding an employee’s hair if you run a company, a gym, a school, a nightclub, any location. Employers will have no control over the image their employees present.

The New York City Commission on Human Rights will ban hair-based harassment as a form of racial discrimination, according to The New York Times. The kicker is that the law is especially “aimed at remedying the disparate treatment of black people.”

So, if your black, you don’t have to follow work standards regarding [hair] appearance.

What will be allowed is: “natural hair, treated or untreated hairstyles such as locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, fades, Afros, and/or the right to keep hair in an uncut or untrimmed state.”

Untrimmed!

UNFRIENDLY TO BUSINESS LAW

The law is aimed at businesses and employer policies regarding hairstyles that the commission says are “based on racist standards of appearance.”

New York is already very unfriendly to business and this will add one more difficulty.

The penalties are very stiff: up to$250,000 fines with no cap on damages.

They are giving some people the right to not follow standards while taking away the rights of businesses to give a certain impression to the public. Who will buy a burger from a weirdo with uncut, disheveled hair?

There are guidelines coming.

