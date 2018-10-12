Mayor Forces Police to Ride Around with Signs Helping Illegal Criminals

The far-left, open borders Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey announced this week that mandatory placards detailing immigrants’ rights will be displayed in police squad cars. The signs are in English and Spanish.

Minneapolis is a sanctuary city that protects even criminal foreigners.

The mayor is actively aiding and abetting people breaking our laws and putting the police in danger. That makes him a criminal.

Police officers are angry.

FOLLOWING THE LAW IS A LACK OF COMPASSION

The big lie the left likes to tell is foreign invaders have the same constitutional rights as citizens. In fact, the left is giving them more rights.

“Right now, cities have to step up and do what our federal administration and Congress won’t,” Frey said at a press conference Wednesday. “We will not let this lack of compassion at the highest levels of our government prevent us from doing what is right for our immigrant communities here in Minneapolis.”

“They will make it clear that you don’t have to answer questions about where you were born, your immigration status, whether you are a citizen and that you have the right to remain silent,” he explained.

Where is the compassion for the victims of criminal aliens? Where is the compassion for Americans who have to pay for these foreigners?

Think of how absurd this is. The mayor is forcing police to ride around with instructions on how illegal aliens, criminals, can beat the police.

Does this mean no one has to give police officers any information? It must, right?

POLICE FIGHT BACK

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, said on “Fox & Friends First” Friday that this is an example of city leaders’ “extreme, left-wing politics.”