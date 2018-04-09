Mayor Khan Bans Knives, Offenders will Face the “Full Force of the Law”

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan headlines his Twitter page with #LondonIsOpen over a blank red background following months of daily stabbings and shootings. Mayor Khan has been tweeting about all he is doing to make London safe — implementing new tough measures — and wait until you hear what they are.

The far-left mayor is banning knives under threat of arrest. He has his police running around collecting knives, screwdrivers, kitchen knives, garden shearers, and so on. There were seven stabbings in one day last week followed by nine the next day.

Londoners will find it impossible to defend themselves.

Some of the crimes are by gun or van, but guns are already banned. Who knows what he will do about vans.

No excuses: there is never a reason to carry a knife. Anyone who does will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law. https://t.co/XILUvIFLOW — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) April 8, 2018

Officers carry out regular warrants, searches and weapon sweeps across #London as part of the fight against knife crime. Through this activity, we continue to arrest criminals and seize dangerous weapons #StopKnifeCrime pic.twitter.com/49G7PyrvQQ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 6, 2018

The mayor has chosen political correctness over human life.

Since most of the crime is carried on by black youth — African Muslim immigrants — Mayor Sadiq Khan retweeted this next video. It features a lot of cute, clean-cut black children and is meant to encourage murderous gang kids to not carry knives.

Too many young Londoners are being senselessly lost to knife crime. Share our film and help carry a different message #LondonNeedsYouAlive #LNYA pic.twitter.com/uApDYWryu5 — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) April 8, 2018

Where refugees are NOT welcome, there is less terrorism.

Apparently Khan figures London doesn’t yet have it’s rightful share. pic.twitter.com/rUcbzt3Ky7 — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) March 25, 2017

The fox guarding the hen house! #londonbride London Mayor Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump’s ‘ignorant’ view of Islam https://t.co/gIspIEQG5X — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) June 4, 2017

This Mayor has been busy too worrying about water fountains and plastic bags.

I’m determined to take the lead on cutting plastic waste in London, so that’s why I’m installing new drinking fountains across the capital, encouraging shops and other venues to offer free refills too. https://t.co/2n0Swp3cMC — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 25, 2018