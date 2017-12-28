Mayor of Second-Largest Dutch City Says He, Every Muslim, “Is a Bit of a Salafist” Jihadist

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb of The Netherland’s second-largest city, Rotterdam, has stirred a social media uproar with an interview on NPO Radio 1 in which he said that “every Muslim is a bit of a salafist”, NL Times reports.

If he’s correct, we might want to start worrying.

He said he sometimes considers himself a jihadist. “I get up every day at 7 o’clock to do good for a city in the Netherlands. That is the jihad in its purest form.” Van den Brink pointed out that this is not the form “we know in the Netherlands”. To which Aboutaleb responded that there are many definitions of jihad, “of which the armed struggle is only one form”. “And that also falls apart in the defense and the attack deployment”, he said, according to NL Times.

He claims you can be a non-violent Salafi and every Muslim is one. Salafism is one of the very rigid and dangerous radical sects of Islam that are largely responsible for the violent worldwide jihad. They practice a strict form of Sharia Law.

Aboutaleb is not worried about Salafis [even though al Qaeda and ISIS are Salafis]. “Salafists can also be found among Christians, if you approach it linguistically. Salaf is a progenitor, and a salafist is someone who wants to look like his progenitor. For example, a Muslim who wants to look like Mohammed. In Christianity you also have people who want to look like Christ in their actions. Every Muslim is a bit of a salafist”, he said. He thinks salafism should not be banned, but the line should be drawn in the use of violence. The Salafists who want to be violent form a compact group, Aboutaleb said. “You have to track them down and isolate them.”

Geert Wilders called for Aboutaleb’s resignation.

The Moroccan mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb calls himself a salafist. A salafist as a mayor of the 2nd biggest city of The Netherlands is a total disgrace and a threat. He should be removed from office immediately.https://t.co/F8TBFJ8mrb pic.twitter.com/GBtibWwyfx — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) December 25, 2017

It certainly is a warning sign. Extremists often skirt the truth and this skirting comes very close to propaganda. Under no conditions should Salafists even be admitted to Western countries, much less hold office. Like the Wahhabis and a couple other sects, they are very radical. Their ideology is the Islam moderates fear.

While we are told radicals are simply criminals and insane people, they are following one of these radical sects. As the NY Times wrote in 2012, Don’t Fear All Islamists, Fear Salafis. And as Brookings Institute wrote in way of definition, most jihadist groups are Salafi-jihadists, including al Qaeda and ISIS.