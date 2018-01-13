McAuliffe Says He’ll Beat Up the President If he Gets In His Space

Departing Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, who would like to be President in 2020, said if ever President Trump invaded his space during a debate, he’d knock him down and “you would have to pick him up off the floor.”
Chris Matthews on Hardball asked McAuliffe how he would handle Trump’s “Godzilla like” invasion of Hillary Clinton’s space during a debate. McAuliffe said he would “deck him”.
Hate and violence is not only acceptable to the Antifa-Democrat Party, it’s preferable and Matthews thinks it’s hysterically funny.
“You would have to pick him up off the floor,” McAuliffe said in an interview on MSNBC Thursday night. If “this guy got in my space, you want to get in my space, I’ve always said, Chris, you punch me, I’m going to punch you back twice as hard. And it wouldn’t be hard to do it. This guy thinks he can intimidate everybody. It’s disgraceful and embarrassing.”
“Hardball” host Chris Matthews predicted his warning to Trump would “go viral” as he laughed his butt off.
A man who’s out of control. Gosh, I probably acted out like this sometimes but got grew out of it in my mid-20’s. (BTW, I am ashamed to admit that when Chris Matthews first made the scene, I actually believed the excrement he said.)
What have we come to that such a cable ‘news’ source is watched and a man who’s elected to office would make such statements?
I, too, can be more bawdy in my language and, frankly, regret that I do it. These past ten years have been a real lesson on how the ‘press’ can shape things, and I don’t mean rallying around the flag type stuff.
WASS-OYS (We Are So Screwed-Oh, Ye, Suckers)
McCauliffe, I am still waiting for you over in Fairfax.