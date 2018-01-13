McAuliffe Says He’ll Beat Up the President If he Gets In His Space

Departing Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, who would like to be President in 2020, said if ever President Trump invaded his space during a debate, he’d knock him down and “you would have to pick him up off the floor.”

Chris Matthews on Hardball asked McAuliffe how he would handle Trump’s “Godzilla like” invasion of Hillary Clinton’s space during a debate. McAuliffe said he would “deck him”.

Hate and violence is not only acceptable to the Antifa-Democrat Party, it’s preferable and Matthews thinks it’s hysterically funny.

“You would have to pick him up off the floor,” McAuliffe said in an interview on MSNBC Thursday night. If “this guy got in my space, you want to get in my space, I’ve always said, Chris, you punch me, I’m going to punch you back twice as hard. And it wouldn’t be hard to do it. This guy thinks he can intimidate everybody. It’s disgraceful and embarrassing.”

“Hardball” host Chris Matthews predicted his warning to Trump would “go viral” as he laughed his butt off.