McCabe Exposes a Coup to Overturn the Election Without Evidence

One caveat in this article is Andrew McCabe is a known liar. A DOJ spokesperson said he lied during the interview.

The former acting director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe told ’60 Minutes’ that he ordered an obstruction of justice probe on the President. He wanted to be sure the Russia investigation could not be easily ended. McCabe was looking at deposing the President under the 25th Amendment.

He based it on no evidence whatsoever.

The Democrats and their minions have found no evidence of collusion. But these people won’t stop until the next election. The goal is, and always has been, to overturn the results of the election. It is driven by the hard-left in the Democrat Party and other powerful people tied to it.

Trump-hating Democrat McCabe claims he was afraid the President was tied to Russia and Russia’s President.

“I wanted to make sure that our case was on solid ground and if somebody came in behind me and closed it and tried to walk away from it, they would not be able to do that without creating a record of why they made that decision,” McCabe said.

The Russia probe was never on solid ground and McCabe knew it.

CBS News reports that McCabe confirmed Rod Rosenstein did offer to wear a wire. This was to entrap the President under the 25th Amendment:

“The most illuminating and surprising thing in the interview to me were these eight days in May when all of these things were happening behind the scenes that the American people really didn’t know about,” Pelley said on the show.

“There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment,” Pelley said. “These were the eight days from Comey’s firing to the point that Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel. And the highest levels of American law enforcement were trying to figure out what do with the president.”

Pelley said McCabe confirms in their interview that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire in meetings with President Trump. Previously, a Justice Department statement claimed that Rosenstein made the offer sarcastically, but McCabe said it was taken seriously.

“McCabe in [the 60 Minutes] interview says no, it came up more than once and it was so serious that he took it to the lawyers at the FBI to discuss it,” Pelley told “CBS This Morning.”

This is a disgrace and it is a coup if true. It is treason. McCabe only wanted to remove the President based on the 25th Amendment with no evidence.

No one found evidence of collusion. Now the Democrats are looking for a conspiracy. They are also going to look at the President’s finances. And if they don’t find anything there, they will look elsewhere. This is despite no evidence or serious investigations. It’s an illegal fishing expedition under the guise of oversight.

This is only a political process.