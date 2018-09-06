McCabe Has Been Under Grand Jury Investigation for Months

A Grand Jury has been secretly investigating former deputy FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe for months. They are looking into his role in misleading officials about a media disclosure, Stars and Stripes reports. It’s heating up.

It’s still not certain McCabe will be charged.

MCCABE LIED FOUR TIMES

The allegations against McCabe come largely from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, whose office concluded in a detailed report that McCabe had lied at least four times, three of them under oath and that he had approved a media disclosure to advance his personal interests over those of the Justice Department.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe from the FBI in March – little more than 24 hours before McCabe was set to retire.

The inspector general’s investigation of McCabe focused largely on interactions that he authorized other FBI officials to have with a Wall Street Journal reporter in October 2016 and what McCabe would later tell investigators about those interactions.

The reporter – Devlin Barrett, who now works at The Washington Post – was preparing a story on tension inside the FBI and the Justice Department over two investigations related to Hillary Clinton. McCabe, apparently concerned the story would cast him as trying to shut down one of the probes, authorized the FBI’s top spokesman and an FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, to talk with Barrett for the story.