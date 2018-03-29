McCabe Is Raking in Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars on GoFundMe

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is raking in the cash on GoFundMe which he plans to use for his defense. In literally five minutes, it went up $3,000 to $220,000 at 7:30 p.m. EST. As I leave the page at 7:44, it is up to 227,000+.

The appeal included a nice family photo with his wife, two kids, and his dog. Nice touch.

He raised the cap to $250,000 from $150,000 because he has done so well raising funds in only 5 hours by 5,325 people. It has been shared 3,500 times.

In his statement, he portrayed himself as having served honorably in his career that was “distinguished, and unblemished”. His termination, he claims, is “completely unjustified”.

He writes further:

Unfortunately, the need for a legal defense fund is a growing reality. Media reports indicate that at a minimum, there are a number of congressional inquiries that he will be required to respond to, as well as the broader Office of the Inspector General (OIG) investigation that is ongoing, and any potential lawsuits he might consider.

Mr. McCabe’s legal team is being led by former Department of Justice Inspector General Michael R. Bromwich at Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck, Untereiner & Sauber LLP.

So, you see, the taxpayer’s are paying for his defense. He added that he is currently fighting for his full pension.

This man is accused of lying and leaking by a DoJ that fires no one. The Inspector General Michael Horowitz has the evidence against him. Of that, there is no doubt.

Isn’t it grand? No matter what you do, if you support the left, you will be deemed innocent and will profit from it. The opposite is true of anyone on the right.

It is interesting that this is on the same day that Sessions announced a prosecutor to investigate FBI “errors”. McCabe made a lot of them.