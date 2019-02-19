McCabe Says McConnell, Ryan, Others Approved of His Trump Probe

Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe discussed his new book with Savannah Guthry this morning. There was one bombshell. He told her that he informed Congress, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, and their Democrat counterparts, members of the “Gang of 8”, that he opened an investigation into President Trump the day after Jim Comey was fired. Not a single lawmaker objected, he says. “No one objected.”

Who knows if it’s true, but it does ring true. How many times did a number of these Republicans say the investigation has to be allowed to finish Over and over they said it with few complaints.

Republicans are not railing against the injustices, even now, save a few.

CNN has called the attempted coup patriotic.

Seven times during this interview, the biased Savannah invited him to say the President is a national security threat.

Watch:

Why isn’t the establishment screaming for justice and for the heads of the corrupt members of the DOJ and FBI? Lou Dobbs had the same question and Matt Schlapp said it’s because they don’t want to take on the Deep State.

Dobbs called them “gutless wonders.”

It’s probably more than that. They think like the Democrats and preserving their elite positions is more important than justice and the American people.