McCain Calls for the Senate to Reject Haspel Yet He Voted for Brennan

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) came out against Gina Haspel, President Trump’s nominee to be CIA director, on Wednesday after her confirmation hearing in the Senate. McCain doesn’t approve of her prior ties to enhanced interrogation techniques. However, he had no problem with John Brennan and voted for him. Brennan was knee-deep in the techniques.

McCain said she didn’t satisfy his concerns about interrogation using harsh techniques. Meanwhile, Ms. Haspel said she would not use the techniques again because it’s against the law.

Hypocrite John McCain

Holier-than-thou McCain had no such concerns about John Brennan. Brennan, the former CIA Director, was knee deep in the interrogation techniques used on the terrorists.

Senator McCain urged his Senate colleagues to vote against Haspel, charging that “her refusal to acknowledge torture’s immorality is disqualifying.”

“Like many Americans, I understand the urgency that drove the decision to resort to so-called enhanced interrogation methods after our country was attacked. I know that those who used enhanced interrogation methods and those who approved them wanted to protect Americans from harm. I appreciate their dilemma and the strain of their duty,” McCain said in a statement Wednesday.

“But as I have argued many times, the methods we employ to keep our nation safe must be as right and just as the values we aspire to live up to and promote in the world.”

McCain said that he believes Haspel “is a patriot who loves our country and has devoted her professional life to its service and defense.”

“However, Ms. Haspel’s role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans is disturbing. Her refusal to acknowledge torture’s immorality is disqualifying,” he continued. “I believe the Senate should exercise its duty of advice and consent and reject this nomination.”

Sanctimonious McCain had no such qualms about John Brennan, Barack Obama’s nominee.

Thirteen Republicans wound up voting for Brennan, including five members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Among the most notable were Sens. John McCain (Ariz.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Marco Rubio (Fla.).

It’s Not Like Brennan Satisfied His Concerns

Brennan defended the tactics used.

He told the nation that agents used the tactics in pursuit of a single goal — preventing another devastating terror attack.

“[CIA officers] did what they were asked to do in the service of our nation,” Brennan said, in his first public response to a controversial report issued earlier this week by Senate Democrats.

The director, who was a top official within the spy agency under the George W. Bush administration when the interrogation tactics were used. He disputed key findings in the report — which claimed the “enhanced” tactics were not effective and accused the agency of misleading Congress.

Brennan claimed that detainees subjected to harsh methods produced “very useful, valuable intelligence.” Whether that information could have been obtained with other methods, he said, is “unknowable.”

McCain should be proud. He’s on the same side as Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

