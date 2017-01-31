Globalists McCain and Graham Thinking Like Traitors

Do Senators McCain and Graham actually send out their own tweets or do Soros bots do it for them? They are exactly like the media that get their talking points and then rattle them off like drones.

Look at these tweets.

Ultimately fear this exec order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) January 29, 2017

Ultimately, I fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 29, 2017

These two issued a joint statement to embarrass President Trump. They are opposing him on every issue. If they aren’t traitors to the country, they are traitors to the Republican Party.

The left-wing media is repeating it as they know they would.

Let’s not forget: legal or not, Trump’s travel ban is so counter to US national security interests. A WaPo editorial https://t.co/0ZpVgAQa0z — Fred Hiatt (@hiattf) January 31, 2017

Even the hard-left Salon benefitted.

John McCain and Lindsey Graham are standing up to Donald Trump’s Muslim ban https://t.co/edUbAUaeWF — Salon (@Salon) January 31, 2017

The guardian loved it.

How will Trump shift the news cycle today? I bet he will name a Supreme Court nominee very soon. https://t.co/WUisulXyCa — Sally (@SallySallys) January 30, 2017

McCain, instead of explaining the purpose of the order or getting the general in the next tweet a visa, has decided to further the antagonism. He doesn’t care if generals working with us have the wrong impression if it is politically expedient for him to do so.

Can’t defeat #ISIL if we treat allies like enemies: “Iraqi Gen who works w/ American military kept from visiting US” https://t.co/kwij1QcYKs — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) January 31, 2017

Graham and McCain have taken money from Soros Fund Management. Taking anything from Soros should be banned by the Republican platform. McCain has taken funds from Soros since 2001.

John McCain is almost always wrong. He and his puppet Graham wanted to topple al-Assad and look where that got us. Even though Christians were being slaughtered by our so-called allies in Syria, they called for more funding and more arms for the “allies”.

These two continually strive to go to war. Their policies constantly destabilize the Middle East and helped create the refugee crises. Then they want to force the American people to take these refugees.

McCain hides behind his veteran shield to sell out Americans to foreign interests that will ultimately overrun the USA.

Senator McCain’s been bulletproof because of his courage and service as a Prisoner of War in Vietnam. Perhaps it’s time to get passed it.

Not all veterans like John McCain.

Senator McCain has been accused of withholding knowledge of soldiers left behind. Some believe, with some interesting evidence, that the U.S. left soldiers behind when the peace accord was signed with the North Vietnamese in 1973. Furthermore, accusers believe McCain deliberately covered that up.