McCain, Graham Threaten Trump Over a Russian Reset

If Donald Trump tries to reset relations with Russia, Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham promise to act alone. They will rile up the Senate as an opposition force and Democrats will be on their side. These blowhards didn’t say a word when Hillary Clinton said she’d go to war with Russia over cyber attacks. Arizona and South Carolina went for Trump and it’s about time they represented their state.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said when it comes to Russia, he’s planning to be “a bit of a hard ass.” He wants to form a committee to debate Russia interfering in our elections, which the FBI has said cannot be determined.

“We cannot sit on the sidelines as a party and let allegations against a foreign government interfering in our election process go unanswered because it may have been beneficial to our case for the moment,” he said.

Graham added that he is planning a multi-pronged approach: A package to better help allies in eastern Europe counter Russian aggression and a series of hearings to shine a spotlight on Russia’s “misadventures.”

The hill noted that Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, separately warned Trump against another “reset” of U.S.-Moscow relations, arguing that he should be skeptical of Putin’s quest for a better relationship.

“We should place as much faith in such statements as any other made by a former KGB agent who has plunged his country into tyranny, murdered his political opponents, invaded his neighbors, threatened America’s allies and attempted to undermine America’s elections,” McCain said.

Putin is a bad actor and Russia is a serious geo-political enemy but maybe he will back off, probably not, but why can’t Trump try? They are saying he can’t even attempt it.

Many GOP lawmakers feel President Obama hasn’t been tough enough on Russia, which is threatening neighboring states, including the Ukraine.

Democrats who hope to see Trump fail suddenly found their voices in this regard. Partisan Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and partisan Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) are allegedly really worried about General Flynn and his “relationship” with Putin and Russia.

Flynn sat near Putin at a summit and that apparently is a no-no. General Flynn is an excellent candidate. What is the harm in trying to work it out with Russia as long as we don’t give anything away? No one wants Trump to act naively or abandon allies, but he’s picking good people to deal with these issues. Is there harm now in not wanting to go to war with a nuclear power that’s allied with some powerful and dangerous countries?

“Walk softly but carry a big stick” said Theodore Roosevelt. That seems to be the approach this administration will take. We will have to see, but the fact that McCain and Graham are already discussing undermining Trump is disconcerting. Even more troubling is the fact that they are in line with the Democrats.

One thing we learned over the last several years is that some Republicans will support the Democrat agenda over the Republican’s rather than cede to those with whom they disagree in their own party.

What do you think? Unfortunately, Barack Obama has made a mess of things but is this adversarial role out of the box the only way to go?