McCain, Senate Side with EU Who Are Not Paying Their Fair Share to NATO

By
S.Noble
-
0

Senator Rand Paul asked a good question this week. He wants to know why the Senate is applauding NATO and pushing to expand it when most of the EU won’t pay their fair share. The senator blocked the resolution praising and expanding NATO, saying he stands with Trump.

The Senate is doing this as the President is meeting with NATO and telling them to pay up. A few pay the minimum of 2 percent and the rest pay nothing. The senators are working against Americans interests here.

JOHN MCCAIN BETRAYS TRUMP

Senator John McCain is busy betraying the President. Instead of urging the EU to pay their fair share as Socialists like the EU are supposed to do, McCain is complaining that Trump is “attacking” them. He isn’t well enough to vote or do anything in the Senate but he sure can tweet.

It is a very unfair and dishonest accusation. The President is very supportive of NATO, he only wants them to pay what they are supposed to pay.

As Ari Fleischer said, if they want a stronger NATO, pay up.

THE EU ISN’T PAYING THEIR FAIR SHARE 

The President tweeted Wednesday about the EU’s practices. “The European Union makes it impossible for our farmers and workers and companies to do business in Europe (U.S. has a $151 Billion trade deficit), and then they want us to happily defend them through NATO, and nicely pay for it. Just doesn’t work!,” he wrote.

He also tweeted early this morning: “Getting ready to leave for Europe. First meeting – NATO. The U.S. is spending many times more than any other country in order to protect them. Not fair to the U.S. taxpayer. On top of that we lose $151 Billion on Trade with the European Union. Charge us big Tariffs (& Barriers)!”

And: “NATO countries must pay MORE, the United States must pay LESS. Very Unfair!”

EU THUGS

Unfortunately, the EU thugs know that half the United States is rooting for them to continue robbing us as long as they don’t cooperate with the President.

The leftist EU president said the President should appreciate his allies because he doesn’t have that many friends. That is a way to endear true Americans Tusk!

The President hopes to work it out. Right now, as he has said, we are the “world’s piggy bank.” Most reports say we pay 67% of NATO but there are 27 other member nations.

