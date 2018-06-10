McCain Sides with Foreign Leaders, Viciously Slams Trump

Senator John McCain is battling terminal cancer and is wasting his last days betraying Americans because of his hatred for Donald Trump. Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem to have gotten over the fact that he is not the President.

From his home in Arizona, he slammed the tariffs Trump placed on China and Canada, two countries who slap large tariffs on U.S. goods while we sit idly by and suffer abuse. No one in leadership seems concerned that it is a one-way street except President Trump.

Senator McCain tweeted DURING the G7 Summit: “To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization and supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values. Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t.”

McCain’s betrayal knows no bounds as he attempts to weaken the President. This is while Trump is trying to negotiate a better deal for America, something McCain obviously doesn’t want. He is supporting the foreigner leaders who are charging exorbitant tariffs on our goods while we have charged none.

Furthermore, he does not speak for all Americans. Also, the senator does not set U.S. trade policy and he needs to shut up.

WHY THIS IS A BETRAYAL

Jobs are being outsourced and wages for U.S. workers are depressed. Trump is trying to do something about it and globalist McCain wants to shut that effort down. His slam at Trump was meant to cut him off at the knees.

McCain is reacting to the tariffs the President will place on Canada and China, two trade partners with whom we have maintained a trade deficit for over a decade.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping responded by imposing retaliatory tariffs. A trade war is a risk but Trump is thinking out of the box and attempting to remedy a situation that outsources our jobs and keeps our workers wages depressed. It’s one of our many gifts to the world at our workers expense.

McCain, who, after 36 years of ‘service’, is the poster boy for term limits, told the U.K.’s Guardian newspaper earlier this year that American leadership was better under Barack Obama than under President Trump. He’s not a Republican and he has no loyalty to Americans.

It is not free trade when one nation charges tariffs and their partner does not. It’s absurd. We should charge whatever our trading partners charge or we should all allow free trade.

Upon his early departure, Trump challenged the G7 to tariff-free trade. That is not what our allies want. They want to keep their higher tariffs at our expense.