McCain’s Memoir Coming in April, Promises to Trash President Trump

Sen. John McCain’s upcoming memoir will include the senator’s “no-holds-barred” opinions about the 2016 election and the current state of politics. He’s altered the title and the text to include his reflections of his experiences since 2008. The angry, embittered elderly man is facing death and has a vendetta against President Trump.

“The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations,” was signed by Simon & Schuster in February and is scheduled to be released in April, according to The Associated Press.

“Candid, pragmatic, and always fascinating, John McCain holds nothing back in his latest memoir,” according to Simon & Schuster.

He’ll start with his election loss in 2008.

The book’s tone is a change from the originally planned focus on international affairs and McCain’s work overseas. The memoir was originally titled “It’s Always Darkest Before It’s Totally Black.”

“There will still be examples of that in the book, but it will be a little more expansive and reflective about his career and life, the direction of our politics and our leadership in the world, and the causes and values that matter most to him,” McCain’s collaborator, Mark Salter, told the AP in an email.

McCain has repeatedly accused the President of destroying our position in the world, worthing he never said about Obama. In fact, he has said he preferred the leadership of Obama.

McCain’s friends are people like the late Ted Kennedy, Chuck Schumer, and other leftists like George Soros who has contributed large sums of money to McCain’s Institute which he plans as a monument to his legacy.

McCain also hates people on the right, RINOs excepted.