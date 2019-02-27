Meadows Makes a Criminal Referral on Cohen! Cohen Conferred with Dems

During today’s hearing with convicted criminal and perjurer, Michael Cohen, Rep. Mark Meadows made a criminal referral after he seemingly admitted to violating FARA for illegal lobbying.

Rep. Meadows asked Mr. Cohen if he traded his access to President Trump to make millions of dollars as a dirtbag unregistered lobbyist.

Cohen stuttered and stammered through that.

Watch:

NO PROOF OF RACIST COMMENTS BY TRUMP

Mark Meadows asked Cohen if he had taped recordings of Trump racism allegations and he said, “No, Sir.”

Meadows mentioned that he taped everyone else.

Rep. Mark Meadows presses Michael Cohen for “proof” of any racist remarks privately expressed by Pres. Trump. “Do you have tape recordings of those conversations?…You’ve taped everybody else!” https://t.co/55qPzPJjvk pic.twitter.com/3uHhMlrG3D — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2019

COHEN CONFERRED WITH DEMOCRATS PRIOR TO THE HEARING

Cohen admitted under oath that he met with the Democrats Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings, and others, in preparation for the hearings. He also made a statement in conflict with that of Lanny Davis, his Hillary lawyer.

Watch:

The exchange that prompted Rep. Meadows to forward a criminal referral.