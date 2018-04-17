Mean Boy Hogg Launches New Boycott But Faces Bad News

Fresh off his boycott of Laura Ingraham of Fox News, David Hogg is out to destroy investment companies that own stock in gun manufacturers. Hogg is unAmerican bully. He is the male version of Mean Girls as he runs boycotts in the name of the far-left groups that back him.

He is going after five companies, emphasizing two — Vanguard and Black Rock. Time to invest in these companies!

Bad News for Hogg

Bad news for Hogg though. Since his effort to boycott the NRA, membership in the NRA has gone up and gun sales have increased. After he boycotted Laura Ingraham, her viewership went up 20 percent.

That’s not all, people are far less interested in what he has to say.

In a new Gallup poll, the record-high concern among Americans about guns went from 13 percent in March to 6 percent in April. It’s 4 percent for Republicans.

We feel Hogg’s 15 minutes of fame slipping away — we can feel it. He’s not a very appealing individual and once the mood changes in the country, he won’t attract many other than the far-left moonbats.

POLL: Americans’ Record-High Concern About Gun Control In March Plunged In April https://t.co/guklKXZjbK — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 17, 2018

In even more bad news, as Hogg is promoting his walkout on April 20, Kyle Kashuv will be live streaming with notables such as Sebastian Gorka, Mercedes Schlepp, Kurt Schlichter, and others on ways to save lives without infringing on the 2nd Amendment and the importance of mental health and not bullying.

We want ex-Democrat Will Power to speak for us:

Only a teenager with no job would call for something this asinine… Yet, I bet my next paycheck, CNN will be right there to cover this buffoonery..@FrantzRadio https://t.co/GlydkbRjMm — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) April 16, 2018

Hogg Tweets