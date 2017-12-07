Media Admits They’re Witch Hunters, Say Trump’s Guilty But They Don’t Know What Of

Foreign Policy Magazine, which pretends to be a legitimate publication, knows the President is guilty but they don’t know what he’s guilty of. Don’t worry, they plan to find something.

How would the left like their lives dissected as Donald Trump’s is until something was found? Would they last as long as Trump?

This is the opening paragraph of the leftist publication:

By now, any sentient being who is capable of rational thought about the U.S. president (a category that admittedly excludes his more fervent fans) must grasp the likelihood that there was a quid pro quo between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin: Russian President Vladimir Putin would help Donald Trump win the U.S. presidential election, and in return Trump would lift sanctions on Russia.

The article then proceeds through a litany of accusations, all without evidence, and equates Trumpites with Putinites. All you Trumpites out there, you are Russkies, you’re spies!

The only question for these fools is if Trump’s collusion with the Russian Federation included some stuff that is still secret.

Another witch hunter Al Green just got his answer on his impeachment resolution. He forced a vote and was roundly rejected – overwhelmingly. All it did was make Democrats look bad because it’s obvious they don’t care how they destroy the President, as long as they do. They will take down the country if they have to.

Trump will persist and he will only be strengthened by these attacks.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com