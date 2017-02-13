Update: 11:25 ET: Amidst the controversy, NSA Chief Michael Flynn has resigned. He is facing accusations based on his phone call with the Russian ambassador.

Michael T. Flynn has resigned as national security adviser after being accused of misleading the White House about his dealings with a Russian diplomat, according to a person close to the Trump administration.

Mr. Flynn is said to have broken protocol by discussing policy with a foreign diplomat weeks before the inauguration.

Mr. Flynn, who served in the job for less than a month, said he had given “incomplete information” to about a telephone call he had with the ambassador in late December about American sanctions against Russia, weeks before Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

In his resignation letter, which the White House emailed to reporters, Mr. Flynn said he had held numerous calls with foreign officials during the transition. “Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador,” he wrote. “I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.

The media is very alarmed about a questionable phone call between NSA chief Mike Flynn and the Russian ambassador while Flynn was not a government official, but they had no such concerns when Hillary and Barack okayed the sale of a U.S. uranium mine to Russia. They didn’t care when Hillary insisted U.S. technology be sold to Russia even though it could be used for military purposes. When Hillary was taking money from sketchy countries, they barely noticed.

The New York Times reported this evening that National Security Advisor Michael T. Flynn has a very uncertain future. Vice President Mike Pence is said to believe Flynn misled White House officials about his conversation discussing sanctions with Russia’s ambassador and could be open to blackmail.

It is a breach of protocol for Flynn, as a citizen, to have discussed policy with a U.S. adversary.

The FBI has been investigating Mr. Flynn’s phone calls. The Army is looking into whether he took money from the Russian government during a trip he took to Moscow in 2015 according to two defense officials, the NY Times claims.

Flynn never filed the required paperwork.

“The president is evaluating the situation,” Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Monday. Mr. Spicer said Mr. Trump would be talking to Mr. Pence and others about Mr. Flynn’s future.

Kellyanne Conway, said in an interview on MSNBC shortly after that Mr. Flynn had the “full confidence of the president.”

The White House has seen the transcript of a wiretapped conversation that Mr. Flynn had with Sergey I. Kislyak, the Russian ambassador, in December, according to administration officials.

We don’t know who any of these sources are. They’re all unnamed.

Conway and Spicer appear to have contradicted each other.

Mr. Flynn originally told Mr. Pence and others that the call was limited to small talk and holiday pleasantries.

CNN reported that the situation around Mike Flynn remains “fluid”. Now-fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates warned the White House in January about the conversation and the possibility of blackmail.

CNN and the NY Times are known for fake news, however, and they want all of Trump’s cabinet fired. Therefore, it’s too soon to make a judgement.

The media was not concerned about this next conversation though. Just saying.