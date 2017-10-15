Media Blames Trump for the Culture War

“War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength.” ― George Orwell, 1984

Donald Trump is currently being blamed for the culture war in an article by Jonathan Easley, staff writer for the hill. “Trump ramps Up the Culture War”, begins: “President Trump is expanding the culture wars, launching new attacks against institutions that he views as liberal, elitist or both.”

First of all, the culture wars are not political liberals fighting nationalists, they’re leftists battling traditional Americans.Secondly, the war started with the leftists and they won’t stop until they win.

The author contends Trump is the one dragging politics into every corner of public life. It’s not the leftists banning conservatives from the entertainment, social media, and newspaper industries; or NFL players demanding everyone kneel during the Anthem; or professors and others silencing traditional students in the leftist colleges and universities.

This paragraph from Mr. Easley is a favorite: “Trump’s aim is straightforward: To convince voters that there is a privileged class that scoffs at their patriotism and cares more about political correctness and diversity than ordinary Americans, their traditions and their economic plight.”

Hello, it is. That’s the reason Trump was elected.

“The reality is that, to the average American voter, esoteric policy is not very digestible,” said Sam Nunberg, a former Trump aide. “But culture is policy and the president understands that.”

In other words, Americans are dopes and Trump appeals to them on their low intellectual level.

“It’s a beautiful thing, the destruction of words.”

― George Orwell, 1984

Actually the next paragraph is our very favorite. The staff writer quotes the evil cohort of George Soros – David Brock – who claims Trump is doing what the leftists are actually doing. Check out what Mr. Easley writes:

“Democrats argue that the president is doing lasting damage to the country by needlessly stoking divisions at a time of extreme political polarization. They believe time is on their side as older, white voters give way to a more diverse and socially liberal electorate as millennials come of age.”

What Brock and Soros are counting on is warping the minds of the youth and bringing in more leftist foreigners. When the MSM considers David Brock a legitimate news source, you should know you’re in trouble.

“If he is scoring political points off these culture war issues in the short run, it’s only with a base that is now starting to crack,” said David Brock, a top Democratic operative. “Exploiting these divisions is both wrong and, in the longer run, a losing proposition politically given that the broader electorate is more tolerant and diverse.”

The writer is reflecting Brock’s annoyance that Trump is going back at the unAmerican NFL, and the late-night comedians who are assaulting Donald Trump every night.

Orwell’s Ingsoc is alive and well.

In the media’s eyes, the leftists are the mainstream and anything traditional is fringe. Once you understand that, it all makes sense. The culture war is making us into a land of freebies instead of freedom, dependence instead of opportunity, and elite government instead of government by the people.

“But if thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.”

― George Orwell, 1984