Media Calls Yale Grads to Dig Up Dirt on the Judge

CNN producer Scott Bronstein is calling up Yale graduates from the class of 1987 trying to dig up dirt. They’re specifically calling the residence where Brett Kavanaugh lived.

“Sender’s husband is a Yale grad and CNN is proactively contacting ‘87 Yale graduates who were in Pierson Residential College to try to dig up dirt on Kavanaugh,” Amy Dryden wrote on Facebook.

CNN calling Yale '87 grads trying to dig up dirt on Kavanaugh. Friend/alumni sent this to me today. Scott Bronstein, CNN producer, calling.

A 1987 Yale graduate called into Rush today and said she got a phone call from Huffington Post looking for dirt. They were trying to get her to say something negative. She lived in the same residence as Brett Kavanaugh and what she remembers about him was he was “kind and gentle”.

They are calling everyone who was in the same residence with him and there were about 120 people in each. [listen to Rush tape at the end]

The media are the political marketeers and they will control the narrative.

Facebook banned her from posting it last night after it went viral. They also scrubbed all media articles related to the post.

Facebook just banned me for posting that last night

Democrats are doing everything possible to make this process into a mockery.

For example, a far-left activist group plans to project vulgar messages about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court building, according to the Washington Examiner.

On Tuesday night a so-called anti-sexism group UltraViolet will project “Kavanaugh is a sexual predator and well documented liar,” “He lied every time he testified,” and “Kavanaugh must withdraw” onto the Supreme Court, according to PR firm Unbendable Media.

The leftists are being bussed in and paid in many cases.

