Media Covered Infanticide for 1 Minute! Dems Want to Jail Chefs

WHAT DEMOCRATS CARE ABOUT

New York has one of the most extreme abortion laws. It allows doctors and nurses to provide no medical care for babies born alive after a botched abortion. The abortions can be executed for any reason that affects the mother’s social, mental, economic health. In other words, any reason.

Vermont and Virginia proposed more extreme laws that don’t even require a reason.

The same day Socialist Kathy Tran proposed her extreme abortion bill in Virginia, she also put forward a measure to save cankerworms. In New York, a councilwoman worries about ducks and geese and hopes to jail chefs over it.

The only reason to reject medical care for an aborted baby born alive is because they believe in infanticide of those babies the mothers don’t want. Some deformities are only found in the third-trimester and Democrats want to kill those babies, born alive or not.

RELATED STORY: DEMS BLOCK BILL TO PROVIDE MEDICAL CARE TO ABORTED BABIES WHO ARE BORN ALIVE

THIS IS WHAT NORTHAM SAID

Governor Northam of Virginia is under fire because of a racist photo in his yearbook but the day before he promoted infanticide.

THE MEDIA COVERED INFANTICIDE FOR ONE MINUTE

Virginia Governor Northam is being told to step down after it came to light that he has a photo of two kids, one in blackface and the other in a KKK costume, in his medical school yearbook in 1984. Since then, he has never exhibited any form of racism.

Democrats care about this 35-year-old photo because it might limit their constant attacks on Republicans as racists. Otherwise, it’s absurd to attack someone who has not been racist for 35 years for a photo decades ago.

Infanticide and Northam’s apparent lies should be the issue. Also of issue is the fact that Northam destroyed his Republican opponent over lies claiming he was a racist.

The media only covers the 35-year-old yearbook photo and we don’t even know if Northam is in one of the costumes.

DEMOCRATS CARE ABOUT CANKERWORMS AND DUCKS

A New York City Democratic Councilwoman Carlina Rivera is leading a campaign to ban the sale of foie gras in NYC. She wants to put chefs and restaurant owners in jail if they make it.

The dish, made of fattened duck and goose liver, requires that the birds be force-fed through a tube in a process Rivera says is cruel to the animals.

“[Foie Gras] is not part of the diet of everyday New Yorkers,” Rivera told the New York Post. “Less than 1 percent of all New York City restaurants serve it. This is truly a luxury item.”

“Force-feeding a bird for the sole purpose of making it sick to create some bizarre delicacy is gruesome and inhumane. This may have been acceptable in 2500 BC but I think we know better now,” Democratic Councilman Justin Brannan, who backs Rivera’s ban, said.

Restaurants and vendors that violate the ban would be charged with a misdemeanor crime and potentially fined $1,000 with up to one year in prison.

The cankerworm bill put up in Virginia would save the poor little caterpillars.

This is what Democrats care about.