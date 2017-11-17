Media Covered Roy Moore 62 Times More Than Senator Menendez

Roy Moore isn’t even in the Senate but Bob Menendez is, yet the media covered Moore 52 times more than they covered the sitting senator on trial for 13 substantive charges. The media gave 125 minutes to the Moore scandal and 2 minutes to the Menendez scandal.

From November 9 through November 14, the ABC, CBS and NBC morning and evening newscasts generated approximately 104 minutes of airtime dedicated to covering allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, according to an updated report from the Media Research Center.

Double standard? The tale of two scandals continues. Roy Moore gets plenty of coverage, while the blackout on Sen. Menendez keeps on going. pic.twitter.com/JGQRQU5nRk — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) November 15, 2017

By contrast, the same media outlets have devoted only two minutes of coverage to the federal corruption case involving Democratic Senator Bob Menendez (NJ) who is currently on trial during the same period.

The media believes people they don’t like are guilty until proven innocent.

The Menendez criminal case was triggered by the allegations that Menendez was paying for underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic.

The media did the same thing with the Hillary scandals. They were mostly silent on Uranium One and Fusion GPS but were obsessed with the Trump-Russia collusion for which there is no evidence. When they do cover it, they call it nonsense.

On The Five Thursday, Juan Williams said the press has debunked Hillary’s involvement in the Uranium One scandal.

So the press, the corrupt press, gets to debunk?