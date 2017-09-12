Media Declares No More “Illegal” Immigrants, Jumps to “Undocumented Citizens”

There is no longer any such thing as an “illegal immigrant” so says the AP style book which is the guide for all other major newspapers and media outlets. Their reasoning is that “illegal” is an action not a person.

They explained further: A person [illegal immigrant] may have lots of papers, just not the right ones. Therefore, undocumented immigrants is out as well, though ‘undo’ might be used.

No longer are reporters to use the terms illegal alien, an illegal, illegals or undocumented.

In addition, “people who were brought into the country as children should not be described as having immigrated illegally. For people granted a temporary right to remain in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, use temporary resident status, with details on the program lower in the story.”

When the leftists change the language, they get to a place where you call them “immigrants” or “undocumented citizens”.

In a story about Rahm Emanuel, the AP referred to the DACA in Chicago as “undocumented citizens” but have since changed it. They now describe them as “living in the country illegally” though it is now clear where they are headed.

Free Beacon reporter Alex Griswold pointed out further deception by the AP, a media outlet largely influenced by funds from George Soros.

On occasion, AP’s decision not to use the term “illegal immigrant” veers into deception https://t.co/1DnZWXWfJa — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 11, 2017

Leftist actor, Martin Sheen, in an appearance on Tavis Smiley’s show on PBS, the publicly-funded liberal channel, blamed the US for virtually every problem the countries south of us have. Therefore, according to the reasoning of this hate America crew, we deserve illegal immigration. It’s our fault, not theirs for demanding open borders.

If you listen to the interview you will notice they only talk about illegal immigrants as “immigrants”.

Sheen says, “we’re looking at what we have wrought.”

The PBS host suggests that there is “hatred” for [illegal] immigrants. When did we as a nation of immigrants turn on immigrants, Smiley wants to know.

“If we are a nation of immigrants, what has happened that’s caused this to happen? What is it about the story that we’re writing at this moment that’s caused us to turn on immigrants if we are a nation of immigrants?”

Notice how they never mention “illegal” immigrants which is what people are concerned about, not “immigrants”, with few exceptions.

Meanwhile, the President continues to make preparations to build the wall. BUILD THE WALL!