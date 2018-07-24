Media Goes Psycho Over Removal of Security Clearances from Subversives

The media and other self-important celebrities looked a bit deranged Monday when press secretary Sarah Sanders told them the President is not only looking to take away John Brennan’s security clearances, but also, Comey’s, Clapper’s, Hayden’s, Rice’s, McCabe’s, and others perhaps.

It would be nice if Barack Obama’s and Hillary Clinton’s were removed. Hillary’s clearance especially since she treats national security with such disinterest. Remember when her maid was downloading confidential emails for her?

When anyone leaves a position, they lose company access, even their emails. It’s perplexing as to why these people, who are opponents of the current administration, have it at all. The media can’t see that side of it because they are one-sided.

Then there is the fact that suspected leakers John Brennan and James Clapper are now contributors to NBC/MSNBC and CNN, respectively.

As Rand Paul said, they are leveraging it into monetary gain.

“Is John Brennan monetizing his security clearance? Is John Brennan making millions of dollars divulging secrets to the mainstream media with his attacks on @realDonaldTrump?” Paul tweeted early Monday.

Just got out of WH meeting with @realDonaldTrump. I restated to him what I have said in public: John Brennan and others partisans should have their security clearances revoked. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

The blowback was bizarre.

THEY ARE PRIVATE CITIZENS, WHY DO THEY HAVE SECURITY CLEARANCES?

The people with top secret security clearances no longer work for the government; they are private citizens. The media’s illogical reaction only shows how corrupt they are.

Commie Rob Reiner thinks it’s the sign of an autocracy.

We’ve just taken another big step towards Autocracy. An illegitimate President just threatened to remove security clearances from John Brennan, James Clapper & Michael Hayden for being patriots who are critical of a POTUS hell bent on destroying Democracy. Save the US. VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 23, 2018

ABC News’ Terry Moran suggested it’s not presidential and the president is potentially seeking to punish those that he doesn’t like. He framed it as a question for Mrs. Sanders, but it was to meant to put the thought in peoples’ heads. It’s not that that President doesn’t like them, it’s that they are undermining the presidency and the administration.

Radio host Joe Walsh said, “Today, Trump threatened a newspaper with government intervention, threatened to use his powers to go after a private company, and threatened to take away the security clearances for anyone who criticizes him. I thought Republicans feared dictatorial government?”

Congressman Swalwell, a truly odd individual, said we are no longer safe.

SARAH SANDERS HANDLED THEM PERFECTLY

You have to love the brilliant way she handled the question Monday. It seems she might be leaving the position at the end of the year but she will be very hard to replace. No one can last long in the job with the abuse these biased media operatives dish out.

.@PressSec: “Not only is the president looking to take away Brennan’s security clearance, he’s also looking into the clearances of Comey, Clapper, Hayden, Rice and McCabe.” https://t.co/2ny8BaYJPJ pic.twitter.com/1miwzEPIoR — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 23, 2018