Media Ignores Muslims Fired for Accessing Highly Sensitive Government Documents

Extremely important intelligence documents have been accessed by four Muslim IT specialists working the Democrat members of Congress on their congressional computers. There are concerns that information was funneled to an external server.

Outside of Politico, the mainstream media appears to be ignoring the story.

Brothers Imran, Abid, and Jamal Awan and Hina Alvi, Imran’s wife, were fired from their congressional White House jobs last week. They had illegally accessed computers involving national security. They are under investigation for “wide-range equipment and data theft.”

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), is still employing Alvi. Abid is still employed by Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

There might be others still employed in some offices. Why?, you ask. Hello, it’s the Democrats.

Multiple relatives of Imran Awan, including his wife Hina Alvi, Abid Awan and Jamal Awan — all House staffers until recently — are also being investigated in connection to the alleged procurement scam.

They might be fraudsters and thieves or far worse.

A member of Congress expressed concern that, “they may have stolen data from us,” Frontpage Magazine reported.

The Daily Caller first exposed the firings. There is a criminal probe into a potential procurement scam by the family.

Via Daily Caller:

Chiefs of staff for dozens of Democratic lawmakers who employed the four were informed last week that a criminal probe was underway into their use of congressional information technology systems, including the existence of an external server to which House data was being funneled, and into the theft of and overbilling for computer equipment.

Each of the brothers, including the 22-year old, made $160,000 a year as information technology workers for the House. Their salaries and time were shared among dozens of Democratic members, including former Democratic National Committee Chairman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida. The lawmakers also include members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“They [the Muslims] were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives on Thursday because they accessed Congressmen and Congress people’s computer networks unauthorized,” Maria Bartiromo said on Fox News’s Varney & Company. “At a minimum they were fired. At a minimum we know that they accessed computers unauthorized and they did so in foreign intelligence, foreign affairs and intelligence committees…. they were getting very important information, government information. They accessed these computers.

They are under criminal investigation. Not only did they illegally use congressional information technology systems, there exists an external server to which House data was being funneled. Additionally, the probe in looking into the theft of and overbilling for computer equipment.

“How is it possible that 3 brothers are hired, Muslim brothers…just saying, to work in Congress and deal with our most intelligent and sensitive information, number one? They were all making $160,000! Why were they paid so much? 22 years old…one of the guys, the other was 25. They’re making $160,000, $161,000 and $165,000. And one of them has a criminal background!”

Three members of the intelligence panel and five members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs were among the dozens of members who employed the suspects on a shared basis. The two committees deal with many of the nation’s most sensitive issues and documents, including those related to the war on terrorism.

Specifically, the brothers had access to:

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

House Committee on Foreign Affairs

National Security and Information Technology of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces of the Armed Services Committee

Committee on Homeland Security

Terrorism and Cybersecurity subcommittee

Committee on Science, Space, and Technology

House Energy and Commerce Committee that oversees, among other things, the nuclear industry

Encryption Working Group

Emerging Threats Subcommittee, responsible for much of counterterrorism oversight

Department of Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture Subcommittee

Andre Carson is one of the members who hired the Pakistani brothers and he does have ties to radical members of the Muslim Brotherhood. He’s a sketchy guy.

Last year, eight members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence issued a demand that their staffers be granted access to top secret classified information.

The signatories to the letter were Andre Carson, Luis Guiterrez, Jim Himes, Terri Sewell, Jackie Speier, Mike Quigley, Eric Swalwell and Patrick Murphy. All the signatories were Democrats. Some have a history of attempting to undermine national security.

The brothers have a suspicious past and one has a criminal background.

It turns out the brothers had a history of multiple questionable mortgage transfers and a debt-evading bankruptcy.

Abid owed more than a million in debts for a failed car business. Business associates said Abid stole money and vehicles from them. A vendor had not been paid for cars and they weren’t returned. He ran the business while he was working for Congress.

Abid went bankrupt in 2012 and kept two homes while multiple small businesses went unpaid.

Abid has a history of driving and alcohol-related legal problems from drunk driving to driving without a license to public intoxication.

They were all involved in illicit real estate deals.

But unusual real estate deals were the more notable bond among the four.

A spokesman for Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas told TheDCNF Friday that Jamal’s “employment with our office has been terminated.”

Hilarie Chambers, a spokeswoman for Rep. Sandy Levin — who employed Abid — told TheDCNF that “after being notified by the House Administration Committee, this individual was removed from our payroll. We are confident that everything in our office is secure.”

Wasserman-Schultz has not terminated him, even though she was the subject of an embarrassing DNC email leak last year that was blamed on the Russians.

The Democratic Party is rife with corporate and wealthy influence and corruption investigations have become the norm. The party continues to embrace corruption as it continues to coalesce around Hillary Clinton and her minion Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who are both magnets for corruption and dirty politics.

Derrick Robinson, spokesman for California Rep. Karen Bass, refused to comment on Alvi’s employment status.

What was that third computer being used for?