Media Ignores Obama’s Comparison of Trump to Hitler

An article we published yesterday dealt with President Obama’s speech this week before The Economic Club in Chicago. He not only compared the President to Hitler during the rant, he lamented not getting stringent gun control laws passed.

The former president’s goal was to incrementally move the country towards the far-left with Hillary Clinton finishing the job through massive immigration of far-left foreigners. Obama and his minions are now desperate as they see his agenda being reversed. They must get rid of Trump at all costs.

At least one present, Greg Hinz, found the speech “remarkable”.

The mainstream media is either ignoring what Barack Obama actually said or they are pretending he wasn’t comparing Trump to Hitler since he didn’t actually use Hitler’s name. It’s absurd because it was obvious what he meant.