With two new executive orders, President Donald Trump won’t change the law, he will merely insist it be implemented. He will return the rule of law to the USA.

For the past eight years, President Barack Obama has broken our immigration laws with the tacit approval or outright agreement of Congress. State officials who tried to clean up voter rolls or follow immigration law were threatened, sued and called racist. We now have a president who will do something the media is appalled by — he will follow the laws of the United States.

We do not need new laws and we will work within the existing framework, the President said. “We are going to restore the rule of law in the United States.”

The media and the left are astonished.

President Trump ordered Homeland Security officers to enforce the laws of the United States of America “strongly” at a meeting at Homeland Security on Wednesday.

The two executive orders he signed today will do the following:

A 2006 law approving the building of a border wall along our southern border will be enacted. This is a law that Hillary Clinton and many other Democrats voted for.

Federal funds will be stripped from sanctuary cities. Criminals will no longer be harbored.

Catch and Release is immediately ended. ICE officers will be allowed to arrest those who present a public safety danger.

Nations will be made to take back their criminals.

The effective Secure Communities Program, which Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) uses to “target illegal immigrants for removal,” is reinstated. ICE will be allowed to do their job and to work with local law enforcement.

There will be a strong working relationship with Mexico.

New agents will be hired to get the “bad ones out”; 5,000 border patrol officers will be hired; there will be a tripling of ICE officers; the office of Homeland Security will be dedicated to the victims of illegal alien crime.

The refugee program will be halted for several months until a screening program can be installed.

The State Department has been directed to temporarily ban visas from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The President honored the service of ICE and border patrol, introducing two very vocal and courageous union leaders, Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council, and Chris Crane, President of the National ICE Council.

Beginning today, we will have borders, the President assured the audience.

“We’re in the middle of a crisis on our southern border,” he said. “The unprecedented surge of illegal migrants from Central America is harming both Mexico and the United States. I believe the steps we will take starting right now will improve the safety in both of our countries. Going to be very, very good for Mexico. A nation without borders is not a nation.”

Not sounding like a bigot as he has been falsely painted, he assured Americans and the world that he will be a faithful partner with Mexico.

We will work with Mexico to benefit both nations, to include dealing with drug cartels and illegal cash and guns. A strong and healthy Mexico is very good for this country, Donald Trump assured the audience.

“We’re going to save lives on both sides of the border. And we also understand that a strong and healthy economy in Mexico is very good for the United States. Very, very good. We want that to happen. By working together on a positive trade, safe borders and economic cooperation, I truly believe we can enhance the relation between our two nations to a degree not seen before, certainly in a very, very long time. I think our relationship with Mexico is going to get better.”

The Secretary of Homeland Security working with the President and his staff will “begin immediate construction of a border wall”. This will help Mexico, discouraging illegal immigration from Central American and disrupt violent cartels. The bad ones and the gangs will be gone. The day is over when they can stay in our country and reek havoc.

The new Secretary, John Kelly, is going to lead us that way.

The Victims

It was most touching when the President spoke to the families of children murdered by illegal aliens.

To the victims of illegal alien crime, he said, we see you, we hear you and you will never be ignored again.

“For years the media has largely ignored the stories of Americans and lawful residents victimized by open borders. To all of those hurting out there, I repeat to you these words: We hear you, we see you and you will never ever be ignored again.”

The President called on victims of illegal alien crime, parents who lost their precious children, killed by illegal aliens, to stand and be recognized. Their efforts to be recognized on behalf of future victims is to be lauded.

“Pundits talk about how enforcing immigration laws can separate illegal immigrant families. But the families they don’t talk about are the families of Americans. Forever separated from the people they love. They don’t talk about that ever. As your president, I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American people.”

“Nothing can ever make their pain go away, but I want you to know your children will not have lost their lives for no reason. They have set this incredible goal for so many. These were great young people. And they will always be remembered, always. We will never forget them.

“And to the parents and loved ones, you kept the flames of justice alive with your activism. Keep it going. And now together we will save thousands and thousands of lives.”

The Goal

“I have no higher duty than to protect the lies of American people…When it comes to public safety, there is no room for politics.”

He promised to be a president for everyone.

Go to 01:16 to hear the entire speech.