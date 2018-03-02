Media Manipulation of the Day! McCabe Authorized Leaks, Misled Investigators

The latest leak to the NY Times and The Washington Post, a carefully-orchestrated leak, says that the DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz will say that Andrew McCabe, the former FBI Deputy Director, is to be criticized for authorizing media leaks and misleading investigators.

McCabe allowed Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to leak to the media. That sounds like it exonerates them. McCabe is allowed to talk to media so he’s probably exonerated also.

What looks like an exposé and an honest report probably isn’t. Let’s face it – “criticizing” leaks is hardly an indication of a felony.

McCabe authorized the leaks about the Clinton Foundation, the reports say. He also misled watchdog investigators when they first asked him about the media disclosures. McCabe will say he didn’t mean to mislead anyone.

WaPo writes: Those probing the matter believe that McCabe, who stepped down in January, misled them when they initially inquired about the subject, though one person familiar with the forthcoming report said McCabe disputes that he intentionally misled investigators.

Well, that’s good enough for me!

Will he get the same treatment as Lt. Gen. Flynn? No!

Some sources for the article say McCabe issued a “stand down” order on the investigation, but others don’t say that.

Anonymous Sources from Disreputable Media

The sources are anonymous but we don’t doubt they are people familiar with people very familiar with the investigation.

The Washington Post article discussing the misleading by McCabe can be found on the link. The report, they write, will be “damaging”.

The New York Times also reported details of Horowitz’s report. It “faults McCabe for the leaks”, but that’s no biggie and it takes the onus off the Strzok-Page duo.

The two papers claim it’s “damning” but it doesn’t sound all that damning. Methinks it’s not.

Horowitz’s report is expected to be released in March or April. Don’t expect much to come of this report.

Mr. Horowitz has no prosecutorial powers and it’s unlikely anyone will react to this report or that Horowitz will recommend much beyond a letter in McCabe’s file. Of course, Rumplestiltskin Sessions could wake up and do something, but don’t count on it.

Color the Sentinel cynical!