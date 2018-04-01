Media Matters Expands Attack on Ingraham to All of Fox News

Nutrish, TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Expedia, Nestle, Jos A Bank, Johnson & Johnson, Hulu, Stitch Fix, Jenny Craig, Office Depot, Honda, Liberty Mutual, Principal, Miracle-Ear, Ruby Tuesday, and Atlantis, Entertainment Studios, and Bayer have made statements about future ads not appearing on Ingraham’s show.

Bayer was the most recent.

It began with the very vicious young man David Hogg launching a boycott because Laura Ingraham dared goof on him in a tweet. She apologized but Hogg wouldn’t accept it.

He won’t accept it because he is a figurehead for the far-left, including Media Matters. The organization is a tax-exempt media watchdog whose primary role is to destroy Fox News.

Media Matters Has Launched a Broad Attack on All of Fox

The Brock-Soros group has broadened their attack to include all the popular hosts on Fox News. They wrote:

In the month and a half since the shooting in Parkland, FL, Ingraham herself has said the Parkland students should not be given “special consideration” on gun policy; told her viewers that the March 14 student walkout wasn’t some sort of “organic outpouring of youthful rage,” but rather “nothing but a left-wing, anti-Trump diatribe”; and complained that anti-abortion protesters didn’t get the same attention. Two of Fox’s other primetime hosts, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, both dismissed the students as pawns being manipulated by gun control advocates.

The far-left group continued, attacking Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Pete Hegseth, Mollie Hemingway, all of Fox & Friends, Tammy Bruce, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Martha MacCallum, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Mike Gallagher, Brian Kilmeade, former contributor George Will, Outnumbered hosts, former host Megyn Kelly, Brenda Buttner, Sandra Smith, Dr. Keith Ablow, and Greg Gutfeld. They accused all of them of “vicious, racist, and anti-LGBT attacks.”

They concluded: As David Hogg demands accountability for Laura Ingraham’s bullying, it is clear that Ingraham’s behavior was not a mistake or an anomaly, but representative of her network at large.

It has always been about destroying Fox News.

It’s ironic because Hogg is one of the worst bullies out there. The kids are being used to viciously attack innocent people as child killers but no one can defend themselves because they are “children”.

They Are Pawns

The kids are indeed pawns. Media Matters is proving it with their constant vicious attacks and ongoing boycotts against all of Fox News.

Their article titled, “Laura Ingraham’s attack on David Hogg is nothing new. Fox has been mocking students and children for years”, accuses Fox of attacking “some of the most vulnerable children” with “vicious, racist, and anti-LGBT attacks.”

One of the examples they use is clock boy who recently lost his lawsuit against a Texas school because he was a fraud. Clockboy’s father was tied to one of the worse terrorists in Sudan and he pushes 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Truth doesn’t matter to Media Matters, the evil David Brock publication, funded in part by George Soros.

Brock and Soros have disseminated a manifesto to destroy the right. They are doing exactly what they said they would do. Destroying Fox is part of it. As Brock said, he declared ‘war on Fox.’

The Media Matters Manifesto

The memo/manifesto, “Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action,” outlines Brock’s four-year agenda to attack Trump and Republicans using Media Matters, American Bridge, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), and Shareblue, each with their own strategy and attack plan.

On the surface, it’s a plan to influence the media and the public over the next four years but, at its core, it is a plan to manipulate and control the populace.

The nuanced document claims the moral high-ground and insists they have the “moral responsibility” to fight the right-wing.

Media Matters is behind the censoring of the right-wing on social media.

The hypocrisy of these people is mind-numbing. For example, Bravo actress Lauren Cohen attacked Partick Petty whose sister, Alaina, a JROTC student at Stoneham, died during the mass shooting. She died while trying to save her classmates.

Cohen said maybe he “should seek professional help” because he is not anti-gun. That was a lot more vicious than Ingraham’s goof. Nothing happened to her. She apologized to Patrick through Twitter’s direct messaging service and he accepted her apology.

Why isn’t Media Matters calling a boycott against her? David Hogg, where are you?