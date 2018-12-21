Media Praises 11-Year-Old Boy Who Dances in Drag in a Gay Bar

This next story didn’t take place in some Third World nation, it happened in a gay bar in Brooklyn New York.

An 11-year-old boy pranced around on stage performing dressed in drag as Gwen Stefani in the video below. He does this a lot. His act is known as “Desmond Is Amazing”.

The gay men threw dollar bills at him while they hooted and hollered.

The parents should be locked up for child abuse. They’ve been doing this with the child since he was six years old.

The Daily Beast and NBC News have both gushed over what can only be described as the sexual exploitation of a child.

According to LifeSite, “ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ (GMA) recently devoted a segment to the boy during which his cross-dressing was celebrated as an example of individuality, and his parents were praised for their support of his drag hobby.”

He’s ELEVEN! He’s too young to make these decisions. This is sick!