Media Pushes Their Biased Pitch by Censoring Grieving, Passionate Lakeland Father

There was one video clip from President Trump’s widely broadcast, candid, Wednesday conversation on school safety that was played over and over again. It featured a grieving Andrew Pollack, passionately expressing his feelings over the loss of his 18-year-old daughter, Meadow.

It was a riveting, poignant moment bastardized by many in the media. They selectively edited Mr. Pollack’s words to fit their narrative; “families” demanding, “….swift action to change our nation’s gun laws.” That was their disgustingly, dishonest pitch, in spite of the fact Pollack said just the opposite.

Here’s the deceitful version.

IT’S NOT ABOUT GUN LAWS

This is the video that honestly represents the heartbroken dad’s thinking. Mr. Pollack flatly states, “It’s not about gun laws.”

You’d think it inconceivable reporters could be so heartless as to completely and deliberately misrepresent the thinking of a dad still deeply in mourning over the murder of his daughter. Nope.

We’d like to think there’s a special place in “journalism hell” for such soulless scribes. But given so many of them continue, unrestrained, along this amoral path, their designated space in that fiery inferno may already be over-booked.