Media, Pussy-Hatted Feminists Are Silent As Iranian Tyrants Run Down Protesters

While the Iranian people are protesting the tyrannical rule of the Mullahs and their minions, the vociferous leftists in this country are silent, and many in the media are presenting one-sided viewpoints, largely spreading Iranian propaganda.

The death toll is rising. Amazing that the Iran experts and the pro-regime echo chamber claim the regime has shown restraint and not reacted violently yet. And hey @MSNBC, foreign agitators did not kill them, the regime did. #IranianProtests #IranProtests https://t.co/PEfepPoPdr — Saeed Ghasseminejad (@SGhasseminejad) January 1, 2018

The leftist women, feminists in this country, Hollywood, have been silent as these people march for freedom. In fact, the left has embraced the veil and the burqa, a signal to women they are inferior.

Nike is selling its “performance hijab” and Playboy posted a Muslim woman wearing a hijab. The feminists have embraced the concept of covering up women so they don’t lure men into assaulting them. The Women’s Marchers, who stomp around wearing pussy hats while claiming they are standing up for women, have been silent. Linda Sarsour is silent.

The women of Iran marched for their freedom from the veil in 1979 and yet the so-called feminists support this covering and its meaning.

100,000 Iranian women march against forced veiling in 1979, Islamist men shouted threats, several women were stabbedpic.twitter.com/CQf2s5OuiL — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 27, 2017

This is while Iranian tyrants are threatening the protesters who are demanding freedom from their oppressive rule. The government forces have killed 13 that we know of, wounded scores, with many more imprisoned.

Iran’s feared Revolutionary Guards have warned anti-government protesters they will face the nation’s “iron fist” if political unrest continues, the BBC reported.

Abbas Abdi, pro-Rouhani strategist, says whoever can handle the situation right now, is going to have the upper hand in the future of Iran and he is calling on “everyone in every capacity” to “roll up”/”wrap up” the situation.

That is obviously ominous.

On the morning of January 1, the government is marching pro-government forces towards them as a warning, to let them know what they will face if they don’t give it up.

The forces are damaging peoples’ property throughout the country.

The Basji forces are the worst.

#Update109– #kermanshah, Just now in another part of the city, Basij Forces distributing batons amongst themselves to attack protesters.#Iran#IranProtesters pic.twitter.com/uhxOLwzEPM — Raman Ghavami (@Raman_Ghavami) January 1, 2018

Contempt for Khamenei and the Islamic regime is evident throughout the marches. Many are chanting, “death to the dictator.”

The youth are not going to give up, even as more are killed and others are wounded. They are willing to fight.

The people protesting no longer want an Islamic Republic.

Day five:

Tens of thousands of Iranians hit the streets on Day Five of their grassroots nationwide protests chanting “Hossein Hossein shoaresheh, tajavoz eftekharesheh” and other antigovernment slogans. planned gatherings in 36 other cities. #iranprotest #تظاهرات_سراسرى pic.twitter.com/UOiQP1CAAE — Rudi Bakhtiar (@RudiBakhtiar) January 1, 2018