Media Rushes to Serena’s Side as She Cries Sexism

Serena Williams chalked up three violations Saturday and was penalized a point and a game during the U.S. Open, Women’s finals. The violations came with a $17,000 fine. Serena earned the violations, but she accused the umpire, Carlos Ramos of sexism because he allegedly treats men differently.

Since then, media have jumped to her side, claiming this same umpire lets men off the hook when they have similar violations.

CBS News, one of several outlets siding with Serena, titled their article, Serena Williams’ U.S. Open loss may be the grossest example of sports sexism yet.

Rarely, if ever, have we seen Serena Williams, arguably the best player to ever step on the court, reduced to tears during a match. We’ve seen her fiery. We’ve seen her enraged. But eye filled with tears, voice cracking, as she defiantly defends her position and demands the respect she has more than earned? This was new.

Sparring repeatedly with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, Williams refused to back down, and in doing so, highlighted the double standard in expectations and discipline that exists for men and women on the biggest stages in professional tennis. Several of her male peers took to Twitter to lament the unfortunate.

CBS pointed to several examples in the article in which they say Ramos went easy on the men in similar circumstances.

Of course, the men should be treated the same as the women, but Serena was accused of cheating, she screamed repeatedly, called the umpire names, smashed her tennis racket onto the court, wouldn’t back off, and she spoiled the win for the winner, Naomi Osaka.

After the game, her coach admitted she cheated.

She shouted out, “I’m here fighting for women’s rights”.

After the game, she portrayed her reaction as a courageous stand on behalf of women. Does that excuse her bad behavior?

Serena has in the past threatened the support personnel and has had outbursts. The Spectator has a different take from the mainstream media on this link.

