Media Says Trump — Stalin — Finally Admitted Truth of Trump Tower Meeting

This weekend, the press accused the President of calling the press the enemy of the people. They also reported that he finally told the truth about the Trump Tower meeting. Only problem is neither of those things are true.

THE TRUMP TOWER LIE

Trump tweeted about fake media reports over the weekend.

“Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower,” the president tweeted. “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”

What followed was a barrage of fake media reports.

FAKE NEWS MEDIA LIES ABOUT THE PRESIDENT’S TRUMP TOWER TWEET

The media claims that tweet admitting the Trump Tower meeting was a reversal of what he has been saying. It isn’t. While it is true that at first he said the Trump Tower meeting focused on adoptions, the President has long since acknowledged that the meeting’s origin was an offer of opposition research.

Nevertheless, the headlines blared:

[Huff Po] Trump Finally Admits His Campaign Colluded With Russia At Trump Tower Meeting

[Time] President Trump Acknowledges Trump Tower Meeting Was About Information on Hillary Clinton

[The Hill] Admission that Trump dictated statement on Trump Tower raised new questions

[NY Times] President Admits Trump Tower Meeting Was Meant to Get Dirt on Clinton

[ABC News 2] Trump admits tower meeting was to get info on Clinton

[Chicago Tribune] Trump acknowledges purpose of 2016 meeting with Russian …

[Soros’s ShareBlue] Admission by Trump’s own lawyers shows he lied about Trump Tower meeting

[WaPo] President Admits Trump Tower Meeting Was Meant to Get Dirt on Clinton

[NPR] Trump Admits His Son Met With Russian Lawyer To Get Dirt On Clinton

THEY’RE LYING

We have the following quote from the President to disprove those lies.

“I do think this, that taken from a practical standpoint … most people would’ve taken that meeting. It’s called opposition research, or even research into your opponent,” Trump said at a July 13, 2017 press conference. “I’ve only been in politics for two years, but I’ve had many people call up, ‘Oh gee, we have information on this factor or this person,’ or, frankly, Hillary.”

“That’s very standard in politics. Politics is not the nicest business in the world, but it’s very standard where they have information and you take the information, and I think the press made a very big deal out of something that really a lot [of people] would do,” Trump said at the time.

The media is hedging their bets that people won’t check it out and realize they are lying.

TRUMP IS STALIN

The press also gets together and plans the latest attack on Trump, along with the buzzwords they will use. These arrogant elitists think we are all so stupid we won’t catch on.

In each of the three clips below, the commentators were on a rampage insulting Republicans and Trump. They only insult Trump, never compliment, and they do so in the most vile ways. They all ‘happened’ to compare him to Stalin this weekend.

Democrats always stick together and stand behind their president, but they definitely don’t want Republicans to do that. They don’t like Fox News which treats the President fairly and they hate any pro-Trump websites. The media wants to deliver the message that if you support Trump, you are following Stalin.

FAKE NEWS IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

President Trump tweeted over the weekend that the FAKE NEWS MEDIA is the enemy of the people. He didn’t say the press was the enemy of the people. Unfortunately, the press left out the ‘fake news’ qualifier.

The tweet that seems to have them most rattled is the one where he mentions the media could cause wars. Does he have a point though considering the press trashes every meeting he has with a foreign leader before, during, and after?

Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt – but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

HE SAYS AND ALWAYS SAYS IT’S THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA NOT THE PRESS

It’s not the president’s fault most of them are lying.

In one tweet this weekend, he wrote, “The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!”

He always specifies the ‘fake news’ media.