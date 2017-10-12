Media Trashes “Unhinged” Trump, Says “CoS Kelly’s Miserable in His Job”, Kelly Responds

The fairly anti-Trump Redstate publication, which is right-wing, posted a summary of a Vanity Fair article and along with it, the Redstate author Susan Wright said she believes it. The article quotes some anonymous knowledgeable sources who say Trump is “unhinged” and has a low probability of making it to the end of his term.

They also quote a man who was fired and half a dozen prominent Republicans, and all say he’s “consumed with dark moods”. His longtime friend Thomas Barrack is allegedly disappointed and shocked with Trump’s behavior. Steve Bannon allegedly thinks Trump has to worry about the 25th Amendment.

If people want to believe anonymous sources or watch the media play the telephone game, they can but we won’t.

None of it should be believed because the President is accomplishing a lot without Congress and he’s doing exactly what he said he would do. While leftists might not like what he’s doing or think it’s insane, many of us do and think it’s the first sane leadership we have had in eight years.

Even if you look at the President’s tweets, while there are some that he probably shouldn’t have sent, most are harmless, honest and refreshing. One of the comments in the Vanity Fair article was that General Kelly is “miserable in his job and remaining out of a sense of duty”.

General Kelly put that one to bed today with an impromptu press conference. He said he can’t believe what he reads in the news about what is allegedly happening in the White House. Media reports are not even close.

General Kelly was asked what the President’s frustrations are and he told them, “It’s you”. He added, “Congress is frustrating to him.”

“One of his frustrations is you. All of you. Not all of you, but many of you. As I say, when I first started talking, I’m a reasonable guy. But when I read in the morning, I read — I won tell you what I read, but I watch TV in the morning and it is astounding to me how much is misreported. I will give you the benefit of the doubt that you are operating off of contacts, leaks, whatever you call them.

But I would just offer to you the advice, I’d say maybe develop some better sources. Some person that works way down inside an office or — well, just develop some better sources.

Congress has been frustrating to him. Of course, our government is designed to be slow, and it is. His sense, I think, as a man who is outside of the Washington arena, a business man, much more of a man of action, his great — I would say his great frustration is the process he now finds himself because, in his view, the solutions are obvious.

Whether it’s tax cuts, tax reform, healthcare, infrastructure programs, strengthening our military, to him these all seem like obvious things that need to be done to protect the American people, bring jobs back. These are all things he sees as vital to protect the American people or to advance American economy, whatnot. And the process is so slow and so hard sometimes to deal with. So I think those two things.”