Medical Jihad Means Death to the Patient

Islam has been at war with competing ideologies since the time of Muhammad. The objective was and continues to be the establishment of a worldwide Islamic caliphate. In 1928, after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, Egyptian cleric Hassan al-Banna founded the Muslim Brotherhood which continues to be the voice of Islamic expansionism and a source of virulent antisemitism worldwide.

According to al-Banna, “It is the nature of Islam to dominate, not to be dominated, to impose its law on all nations and to extend its power to the entire planet.” The Muslim Brotherhood’s founding manifesto clearly and unapologetically states its tenets:

“Allah is our goal,

the prophet our model,

the Koran our constitution,

the Jihad our path

and death for the sake of Allah the loftiest of our wishes.”

German scholar and historian Matthias Kuntzel explains the connection between Islamism and antisemitism in his extraordinary 2007 book Jihad and Jew-Hatred: Islamism, Nazism, and the Roots of 9/11. Kuntzel identifies the Muslim Brotherhood as the ideological reference and organizational core of radical Islam. He warns that “whoever does not want to combat antisemitism hasn’t the slightest chance of defeating Islamism.”

Kuntzel argues that “The Brotherhood’s most significant innovation was their concept of jihad as holy war, which significantly differed from other contemporary doctrines and, associated with that, he passionately pursued the goal of dying a martyr’s death in the war with the unbeliever.” He identifies “the start point of Islamism as the new interpretation of jihad, espoused with uncompromising militancy by Hassan al-Banna, the first to preach this kind of jihad in modern times.”

Kuntzel explains the intimate connection between jihad and Jew-hatred, and the behavior of, “University students who blow themselves up with the aim of heavenly self-improvement, priests who throw hydrochloric acid into young women’s faces to punish them for violating the obligation to wear the veil, parents who cheerfully prepare their children for jihad with dummy explosive belts: anyone seeking to find the motives for such behaviors enters a world in which reason is considered betrayal, doubt a deadly sin, and the Jews ‘the brothers of monkeys, murderers of the Prophet, bloodsuckers, and warmongers.'”

Matthias Kuntzel explores some forms of the Muslim Brotherhood’s holy jihad in America but not all of them.

The conversion of America from a Judeo-Christian country into a sharia-compliant Muslim country through public school indoctrination was the unapologetic objective announced by Muslima Sharifa Alkhateeb in her 1989 speech hosted by the Muslim Brotherhood organization the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA). Alkhateeb, the late managing editor of the American Journal of Islamic Social Sciences (AJISS), advocated using US public schools to proselytize and convert America to Islam.

Alkhateeb was born in Philadelphia in 1946 but lived with her husband in Saudi Arabia from 1978 and 1987 where she was a teacher. In 1988 she returned to the United States and became a diversity consultant with the Fairfax County Public Schools in Fairfax, Virginia.

Three decades later, what is most disturbing is how effective the Muslim effort has been in proselytizing Islam in the public schools and shattering our constitutionally guaranteed separation of church and state. What is most stunning is the Muslim supremacist and imperialist attitude that perversely insists that Islamization of infidels is the path to world peace.

In the 1960s Alkhateeb, an active member of the Muslim Brotherhood offshoot the Muslim Students Association (MSA), worked with Hillary Clinton. Under Bill Clinton, a top Muslim Brother became his “Muslim outreach officer” and selected all of the imams for our prison system and military; most still in place today.

The virulent antisemitism fomented by the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States and embraced by the leftist Democrats was exponentially increased under Obama and has produced the current antisemitic Democratic Party of Jihad that seeks to overthrow the government of President Donald Trump.

American citizens enjoy enviable levels of constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and the possibility for upward mobility unequaled elsewhere in the world. Historically, American life has elicited two irreconcilable responses. The first is emulation where people seek to live like Americans either by legally immigrating to the United States and assimilating or by attempting to reform their home countries.

The second response is anger and envy where people seek to destroy American life because the freedoms in America pose a threat to the stability of their home countries or to their ideological hegemony. It is the second response that connects the Muslim Brotherhood to America and to Muslims inside America including American born Muslims who embrace Islam’s supremacist tenets of sedition.

It is seditious to advocate the overthrow of the government and to attempt to replace Constitutional law with Koranic sharia law. Former radical Muslima Isik Abla lists eight types of jihad currently being waged against Western countries, including the US, in their campaign to rule the world under Islam.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/what-are-the-8-types-of-jihad-former-radical-muslim-explains-179338/

– Population jihad

– Media jihad

– Education jihad

– Economic jihad

– Physical jihad

– Legal jihad

– Humanitarian jihad

– Political jihad

America has just been introduced to the 9th jihad, medical jihad, and its current manifestation 27 year old Lara Kollab – the genocidal Muslim American doctor who vowed to purposely give Jews the wrong meds. WHAT?? The silence of the medical community regarding this outrage is deafening. The only thing worse than Kollab’s unconscionable intention to deliberately kill Jewish patients is that there are those who believe that this medical jihadi should be given a second chance!!

Muslims in America must choose between the two irreconcilable responses to the freedoms of American life. American citizens, including Muslim-American citizens, who embrace American life and honor the constitution are welcome in America. Those who reject American life and seek to replace our constitution with supremacist Koranic sharia law are enemies of the state and should be treated as such.

First comes Saturday and then comes Sunday. Islamic antisemitism in America will be followed by Islamic anti-Christianism. Islamists are already slaughtering Christians in the middle east. The Islamic caliphate does not differentiate between Christians and Jews – we are all infidels.

Americans must understand that Islamic expansionism and all forms of Islamic jihad must be identified, opposed, defeated, and expunged from America. Silence is no longer an option. We must proudly shout our intention to preserve the Judeo-Christian traditions that are foundational to freedom, liberty and justice in America.

It is imperative that the Muslim Brotherhood be designated a terrorist organization and an existential enemy of the United States. Islamic jihad means death to America as clearly as medical jihad means death to the patient.

Linda Goudsmit is an accomplished author with extensive knowledge of radical Islam. More of her writings can be found on her website, Pundicity.