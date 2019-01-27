Meghan McCain “Hates America” Without Her Father’s “Leadership”

Meghan McCain, the late Sen. McCain’s daughter, appeared Saturday on Van Jones’ show on CNN and told the Communist Van Jones she “loves” his show and thinks “it’s so important.”

She said she is sad “every single day,” and misses her father’s leadership.

“I am almost five months out since he passed, and I am sad every single day and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with sharing that. I have moments where I think that I just can’t do anything anymore without him. And it’s a weird place to be in, in so many different ways.”

“As a daughter, I’m grieving and I’m sad — as an American, I hate this country without him in it,” she said. “I know that sounds awful. I don’t hate America but I just hate it without his leadership. I’m very — I’m sad all the time. I’m struggling with that sadness.”

Huh! What? All her father did was cause division and rile people up. That’s hardly leadership. What he did with the dossier was very sketchy.

According to her, even though she is still a Republican, the party has lost its way because of President Trump. She also thinks both she and her father are/were conservatives.

“I call myself a conservative, I’m still a member of the Republican Party, I still vote on the Republican ticket, but Republicanism is so tied up with being for Trump,” she said.

She regrets that the party doesn’t have her father’s character. Not everyone in the Republican Party would agree with that.

McCain seems like a nice person and we’re sorry she is so sad, but we don’t agree with her about daddy McCain.

Watch: