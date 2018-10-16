Megyn Kelly Instructs Today Show Panel on Elizabeth Warren’s Fake DNA

The Today Show audience laughed at Elizabeth Warren as some on the panel mocked her fraudulent DNA test results. Megyn Kelly took the issue on with all guns blazing.

WARREN’S MORE LIKELY MEXICAN

Warren is at most 1/64th to 1/1024 percent Native-American, if she is at all. The tester compared her DNA to that of Mexicans, Peruvians, and Columbians who shared an ancestor 15,000 to 25,000 years ago. No Native-American DNA was tested. She’s more likely Mexican, Peruvian or Columbian.

“It turns out the best-case scenario for [Warren] is that she’s got a great-great-great-great grandparent who might be Native American,” NBC’s Megyn Kelly said. “But it turns out she might just be one-out-of-1,024-part Native American which would mean her ancestor would predate the formation of the country.”

Kelly pointed out that the reason this is controversial is because Warren represented herself as Native American while at Harvard Law School and at the University of Pennsylvania.

“She contributed to a Native American cookbook called ‘Pow Wow Chow,’ calling herself Cherokee,” Kelly added, at which the audience laughed. [She also plagiarized the favorite recipe of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor]

“One-out-of-1,024, I don’t even know how to say that,” Kelly said. “That does not allow you to say you’re a Cherokee.”

Morgan Radford, a reporter for NBC News, defended Warren. She suggested that because many “black and brown people” had to rely on oral tradition for their heritage because of slavery, that it is then unfair that we demand “papers” from Warren to prove whether she’s Native American. She also tried to argue that Warren wasn’t “using” this to benefit herself. “Acknowledging it isn’t using it.”

Kelly reminded her that Warren sold herself as the first Native American professor at Harvard Law School.

SHE THINKS SHE’S NATIVE, THEREFORE SHE IS

The idea was then thrown out to the panel that Warren saw herself as Native-American, therefore she is.

Kelly said we were just told that a young high school girl was guilty of ‘cultural appropriation’ when she wore a kimono prom dress. That is exactly what Warren is doing when she “at best is probably similar to most Americans in this country, none of whom check the box.”

When Jacob Soboroff asked Kelly if she thought Trump owed her a million dollars, Kelly said she didn’t think he did.

“I don’t think he does, because you know why? If you look at what he said, he said I’ll make the donation if you prove that you’re an Indian. That’s to quote him,” Kelly said. “Did Elizabeth Warren just prove that she’s an Indian? Did she?