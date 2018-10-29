Megyn Kelly Is Telling People She Wants to Come Back to Fox

Megyn Kelly wants to come back to the Fox network now that she has been ousted from NBC after a blackface controversy. She has been very vocal about wanting to return to her old post in discussions with friends and allies.

NBC must have been looking for an excuse to dump her because the blackface discussion was a tempest in a teapot. She mentioned that as children they went out in blackface for Halloween but no one thought much of it. However, if you are working at NBC, you should know that anything but abject outrage over blackface is unacceptable.

She leaves NBC as someone who made a racially insensitive comment.

SHE BURNED HER BRIDGES

It isn’t likely she would be welcomed back to Fox given the way she left, plus the lineup they have now is successful. Who would she replace — the sweet Martha, Tucker, Hannity, Laura? Not likely, at least not now.

As she was making her move to NBC, she sold colleagues down the river. Her book and during her interviews, she trashed Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly as #MeToo offenders, and she even hinted that Sean Hannity was a leaker.

Her biggest attack was reserved for Donald Trump. She and her allies, Bret Baier and Chris Wallace went after Trump during the debates, but the latter two knew enough to back off. She didn’t. Kelly persisted with a lot of help from the political editor Chris Stirewalt. At least 15 minutes of each show was spent on Trump’s alleged #MeToo horrors, his tweets, and just everything about him.

Fox is the only network that gives the President a fair reading.

Before she was booted from NBC, she spent the last month or so saying things that would have worked on Fox News.

For example, she supported Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and said his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford did not provide evidence (Kelly called Dr. Ford a “Democrat donor” who was represented by a “well-known Democratic activist, reported Vanity Fair).

THEY DON’T WANT HER

Before she left for NBC, Fox offered Kelly $100 million to remain at the network she anchored for 13 years, but she turned it down which made for hard feelings.

Sources close to Lachlan Murdoch, co-executive chairman of Fox News’ parent company News Corp, said that the exec is “extremely pleased with the current lineup,” which is media-speak for “Hell no, we’re not bringing Kelly back,” decider writes.

While one network exec described Kelly as “toxic,” it’s likely that Murdoch’s hesitation also has to do with her fiery departure.

Kelly’s career appears doomed at the moment.

SHE NEVER HAD A CHANCE