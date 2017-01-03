Good Riddance! Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox for NBC News

Megyn Kelly will go to NBC News, the station of the hard-left. She will be happier there and can demonize Donald Trump non-stop on that station.

Soon-to-be former Fox News star Megyn Kelly took to Facebook to explain her decision to jump to NBC News on Tuesday — expressing her gratitude to the cable news network without mentioning former Fox News boss Roger Ailes by name.

“Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I’ve had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program,” Kelly wrote. “I will also participate in NBC’s breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage.”

She continued: “While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon.”

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Megyn Kelly would leave Fox News, where she has worked for 12 years, for a new position at NBC News.

The Times, citing unnamed people briefed on the negotiations, reported that Kelly’s deal at NBC included a daytime program, a Sunday evening news show and regular participation in major event and political coverage.

NBC News later confirmed Kelly’s hiring in a statement.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said in the statement. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

A source at the Fox News Channel tells Breitbart News that staff at the network hoped Megyn Kelly will leave soon.

“Everybody in the building is sick of it. We absolutely can’t stand it anymore,” the source said.

“This ‘all me, all the time’ tour, ‘I’m the victim,’ ‘I’m going to be poisoned,’ is getting really old.” (There were rumors that Kelly suggested she was poisoned but she later denied it.)

The source added: “Go. We don’t care. Leave. You want to be friends with Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon? Go to CNN. Have fun.”

Kelly was also considering a move to ABC and she was allegedly offered a good deal by CNN though neither one matches the $20 million Fox offered.

There was talk of her co-hosting the Disney network’s “Good Morning America,” according to two people familiar with the talks, which at this point are not believed to be likely to come to fruition. Other ideas to bring Kelly to ABC News were also broached during these conversations, these people said.

People I know at the Fox News station don’t like her and describe her as not all that nice.

Conservatives dislike her and her constant attacks on Trump.

Bill O’Reilly won’t miss her. He slapped her down last month. She was hawking her book on other channels, putting Fox News in a bad light at the same time.