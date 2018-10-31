Megyn Kelly Slams Daily Mail Photographing Her Kids

Megyn Kelly is dealing with a real mess during her break-up with NBC. They fired her over a harmless blackface comment when they obviously just wanted to get rid of her. Reports went out that she would like to go back to Fox but they don’t want her because she burned her bridges.

Media is reporting that she basically blackmailed NBC, telling them she would sign the nondisclosure if they gave her $10 million more. They already — allegedly — said they offered her the $38 million left on her contract.

Other reports say she was offered $69 million.

Megyn said she won’t sign the NDA just yet because they are spreading lies about her.

She worked at NBC for a little more than a year and her efforts bombed, partly because people wouldn’t accept her since she was once a Fox anchor. Her following was gone by the time she got to NBC because of her constant anti-Trump assaults on her nightly show.

She had a year-and-a-half left on her NBC contract.

Her lawyer made the unusual move of telling NBC to stop leaking or correct the false reports.

Now Kelly’s being pursued by tabloid reporters of The Daily Mail who are taking photos of her children. They are hounding her and allegedly hid until they got a photo of her 7-year old in secret.

SHE SLAMMED THE DAILY MAIL

In a pair of tweets, Kelly slammed the British tabloid for “secretly” videotaping her 7-year-old daughter and her daughter’s classmates in an article Wednesday detailing Kelly’s life following her departure from the “Megyn Kelly Today” show.

1 of 2: For a week paparazzi has been lurking outside my home day & nite. Finally today I took my kids to school. I went out alone 1st, offered them donuts &begged them to just take their pic of me & to leave my kids alone when they emerged. All were nice. Except the Dailymail… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 31, 2018

2 of 2: The DailyMail 1st published photos of my husb IN OUR HOME & then *did* photog my kids, trailed us to my daughter’s school, & secretly videotaped my 7-yr-old child (her classmates too) & posted it. THIS IS NOT RIGHT. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 31, 2018